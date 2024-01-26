Expand / Collapse search

Cluster of earthquakes strike near Geysers

CLEARLAKE, Calif. - A series of earthquakes shook the Geysers in Lake and Sonoma counties on Friday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred at 1:28 p.m. near the Geysers, approximately 38 miles from Santa Rosa. At 1:32 p.m., a magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred in the same area, followed by a magnitude 3.0 quake at 2:23 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it received several reports from residents who either felt the magnitude 4.2 quake or received a notification.

The Geysers is the world’s largest geothermal field, with power plants drawing steam from mountain wells to create electricity.