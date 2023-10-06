Coke dust released from Martinez refinery

Contra Costa County's health department is investigating the emission of coke dust at the Martinez Refining Company on Friday.

According to the Contra Costa County Health Department, they were alerted to the release of coke dust at the refinery on Friday morning, which had the potential to impact nearby neighborhoods. Coke dust is a byproduct of the petroleum refining process and it has spouted from the refinery on previous occasions.

The health department said the release of the coke dust has ceased, and a hazmat team was dispatched to the refinery to investigate.

The refinery confirmed the incident, but noted that the release of coke dust was brief. The refinery stated that it commenced around 10:30 a.m. when equipment was opened for maintenance.

A similar incident took place at the refinery in July.