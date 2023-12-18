Cold case: 25 years since man killed in Berkeley hit-and-run

It's been 25 years since a Bay Area man was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Berkeley.

Rick Devecchi, 37, was hit outside his family's trucking business at University Avenue and 2nd Street.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died several days later.

The driver has never been found, and it's now a cold case.

On Sunday, his brother, Randy Devecchi, said he just wants some closure for his parents.

"The only thing I'm hoping for is to give my parents some peace," he said. "I know it's been a burden on their shoulders for a long time."

Randy Devecchi now runs the family trucking company, and he's also a member of the KTVU family having worked as a freelance photographer here for years.



