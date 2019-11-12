Colin Kaepernick comeback? NFL arranges private workout for quarterback-turned-activist

article

The NFL has arranged a private workout for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er best known for his role in leading player national anthem protests, according to a memo obtained by FOX Business.

A memo distributed to all 32 NFL teams said Kaepernick’s workout will take place in Atlanta on Saturday and feature both on-field work and an interview. All 32 teams were invited to attend the workout in person or view footage of the workout and interview.

Several NFL teams have inquired about Kaepernick’s current football conditioning, according to the memo. Kaepernick has repeatedly expressed a desire to return to the NFL and continue his on-field career.

Kaepernick, 32, last played in the NFL during the 2016 season. He drew international attention when he became the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality in the U.S. Dozens of players later joined Kaepernick in his protests, drawing the ire of President Trump in the process.

The quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 and became a free agent.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid later filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, alleging that the league’s 32 owners conspired to keep them off the field due to their political activism. The two sides reached a financial settlement last February. Reid is currently under contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Kaepernick tweeted in August that he was “still ready” to play and had been “denied work” for three years.

Kaepernick’s workout will occur as several NFL teams contend with injuries or poor performance at the quarterback position. Heading into Week 10 last Sunday, backup quarterbacks had started 35 NFL games this season.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN and NFL Network were first to report on the workout.

