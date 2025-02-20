Expand / Collapse search

'Heart-wrenching': Community devastated by Santa Rosa school closures

By
Published  February 20, 2025 6:52pm PST
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa shuttering 3 elementary schools

After eight months of open meetings, Santa Rosa school officials on Wednesday decided to close three elementary schools to help offset a multi-million dollar deficit.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A series of consequences from COVID-19 and the continuing decline in birth rates is causing schools nationwide to downsize.

For centuries, local schools have been a basic underpinning of the American experience.

3 elementary schools closing

What we know:

After eight months of open meetings, Santa Rosa school officials decided Wednesday to close three elementary schools to help offset a multimillion-dollar deficit.

"It's heart-wrenching. No one, no educator, superintendent, no position, no board member, signs up to serve to close schools," said Santa Rosa  Superintendent Dr. Daisy Morales.

Featured

Water machines installed at Oakland public schools thanks to Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation funds
article

Water machines installed at Oakland public schools thanks to Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation funds

Clean drinking water is a basic necessity for growing students, and now, the Oakland Unified School District is tapping into new funds to keep clean water flowing in the schools, after high levels of lead were again found last year.

Brook Hill and Albert Biella elementary schools will close by June of this year, and Steele Lane Elementary will close by June of next year.

Parent reactions

What they're saying:

Parents of Brook Hill students were devastated.

"I love those teachers. They've cared for my kids. It's not just my kids, it's a group of community that is a small school," said one parent. "I don't want my child to go to another school and be the loser kid that lost their school."

"They also offer a RICE program. My son is autistic. It's gonna be hard because we have a lot of families with special kids," added parent Ophelia.

What's next:

The school board has not decided which middle and high schools will close.

It's not just about closures but also the cultural impact.

The dismantling of a school can have a huge impact on the community, from teachers to students, staff to parents, families to friends.

"They know that each behind each school name is a community," said Morales.

There was a decline in enrollment post-COVID as many families moved away, along with a drop in student attendance.

"So as hard as it was to have it done in public, I wholeheartedly believe it was the most transparent," said Morales. 

The Source: Santa Rosa school board meeting and KTVU interviews

Santa RosaEducation