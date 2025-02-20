'Heart-wrenching': Community devastated by Santa Rosa school closures

A series of consequences from COVID-19 and the continuing decline in birth rates is causing schools nationwide to downsize.

For centuries, local schools have been a basic underpinning of the American experience.

3 elementary schools closing

What we know:

After eight months of open meetings, Santa Rosa school officials decided Wednesday to close three elementary schools to help offset a multimillion-dollar deficit.

"It's heart-wrenching. No one, no educator, superintendent, no position, no board member, signs up to serve to close schools," said Santa Rosa Superintendent Dr. Daisy Morales.

Featured article

Brook Hill and Albert Biella elementary schools will close by June of this year, and Steele Lane Elementary will close by June of next year.

Parent reactions

What they're saying:

Parents of Brook Hill students were devastated.

"I love those teachers. They've cared for my kids. It's not just my kids, it's a group of community that is a small school," said one parent. "I don't want my child to go to another school and be the loser kid that lost their school."

"They also offer a RICE program. My son is autistic. It's gonna be hard because we have a lot of families with special kids," added parent Ophelia.

What's next:

The school board has not decided which middle and high schools will close.

It's not just about closures but also the cultural impact.

The dismantling of a school can have a huge impact on the community, from teachers to students, staff to parents, families to friends.

"They know that each behind each school name is a community," said Morales.

There was a decline in enrollment post-COVID as many families moved away, along with a drop in student attendance.

"So as hard as it was to have it done in public, I wholeheartedly believe it was the most transparent," said Morales.