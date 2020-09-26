Concord senior center open to escape the heat on Sunday, Monday

article

The Concord Senior Center will be open as a cooling center on Sunday and Monday, when temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees.

The center, at 2727 Parkside Circle, will be open during the hottest part of the day, between 1 and 6 p.m., to provide a cool place for residents to escape the heat, Concord city officials said.

All visitors will be required to check-in and complete a brief health screening. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks/face coverings are required. Masks will be provided, if needed.

The entrance to the center will be at the west end of the building, closest to the baseball field at Baldwin Park.

Visitors should also bring water and a snack.