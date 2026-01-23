Construction affecting some during Hayward Restaurant Month

The Brief Several restaurant owners near a Hayward construction site say the Eden Landing project is hurting their bottom line. The project involves the demolition of an old, unused industrial building that previously served as a parking area for customers visiting the nearby restaurants. Restaurant owners say business has dropped between 50% and 75% over the past six months.



Hayward Restaurant Month is underway, aiming to promote small businesses across the city, but several restaurant owners near a construction site say the project is hurting their bottom line.

The concerns are centered around Eden Landing, a shopping center just off Highway 92 that is home to several locally owned restaurants. Business owners there say customers are struggling to reach their eateries because of construction across the street.

The project involves the demolition of an old, unused industrial building that previously served as a parking area for customers visiting the nearby restaurants. Since May, contractors have been working at the site to build a new data center. Restaurant owners say the loss of parking and access has sharply reduced foot traffic.

Developers previously told the city in May that they would do everything possible to avoid impacting traffic.

However, restaurant owners say parking has become the biggest issue, prompting some of them to raise concerns during a City Council meeting last month.

"We’re at the point, my partner and I have been thinking, instead of keep growing and making more restaurants in Hayward, because it’s been great and we want to grow, we’re thinking now to close," said Edgar Gil, co-owner of Habibi’s Birria.

Restaurant owners say business has dropped between 50% and 75% over the past six months.

City leaders say affected restaurants were offered the opportunity to participate in Hayward Restaurant Month, noting the program has been successful in the past.

One business owner said the restaurant brought in just $40 on one day last week because customers could not find parking.

The city of Hayward says it did not promise or offer direct financial assistance and hoped participation in Restaurant Month would provide a boost to the businesses.

Hayward Restaurant Month runs through Jan. 31.