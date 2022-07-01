Containment grows on Rices Fire, but more firefighters suffer injuries

A wildfire burning in the Sierra foothills has grown to 900 acres and injured 13 firefighters since it broke out on June 28, Cal Fire said Friday morning.

The Rices Fire is 22% contained, up 2% from Thursday evening. Full containment is expected to happen on July 5, Cal Fire said as part of its status report on the Nevada County blaze.

"Favorable conditions today should provide firefighting resources a window to increase containment lines and be successful with [mop-up] operations," Cal Fire said.

Six firefighters were injured Thursday, although the exact nature of their injuries was not clear. So far, the fire has injured 13 firefighters.

A civilian has also been injured.

The fire started in a building but spread quickly to the grassy areas nearby.

Only one building has been destroyed, but 250 homes and buildings are still threatened.

Some evacuation orders are in effect for people in parts of Nevada County. Evacuation warnings are in effect elsewhere, including in neighboring Yuba County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.