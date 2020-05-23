Contra Costa County arson suspect faces arraignment Tuesday, remains in custody

article

A Concord man arrested Wednesday faces arraignment Tuesday morning in Contra Costa County Superior Court on charges he set two fires for setting two grass fires that burned a combined 18 acres, Cal Fire said.

Joshua David Smith, 38, was arrested on suspicion of two counts arson on forest land and two COVID-19 coronavirus-related enhancements. Formal charges were filed Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. On Saturday, he remained in the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $450,000 bail bond.

The fires Smith is connected to are a May 6 blaze on Marsh Creek Road that burned 13 acres, and another the next day that burned five acres. Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire battled both blazes.