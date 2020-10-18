Contra Costa County authorities investigating death of man in-custody

article

The death Saturday of a 42-year-old inmate at the West County Detention Center in Richmond was being investigated Sunday by the Contra Costa Count Sheriff's Office and by the county District Attorney's Office.

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a Sheriff's deputy was escorting a mental health clinician to speak with an inmate at the jail, and when the deputy opened the door to the inmate's cell, she found the inmate unresponsive, with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck, according to a statement from the Sheriff's office.

The inmate, identified as Gregory Lynds of Antioch, was later pronounced dead at the scene. The death is believed to be a suicide.

Lynds was originally arrested by the Antioch Police Department and was booked into jail on Oct. 2. He was being held on suspicion of two felony counts of elder abuse (likely to produce great bodily harm or death), suspicion of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, parole violation and battery on a peace officer, Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave a voice message.