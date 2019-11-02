Contra Costa Fire Protection District holds 4th annual open house

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District hosted its 4th annual open house on Saturday morning.

In the last few weeks, the Bay Area has seen a devastating wildfire, PG&E power shut offs, earthquakes and a petroleum plant fire. There’s no better time than now to prepare for the next emergency and Con Fire was there to help.

“Every family across this county and across the state and beyond should have a plan for evacuating their home,” said Steve Hill, Con Fire spokesperson.

Their annual open house gave families important information and hands on experience. From climbing through a smoke filled room, to seeing a car extrication and using a real fire hose, it was a way to make learning fun.

Jamie Oh brought his 4-year-old son Eugene to the event, “We are originally from Korea. We never had this kind of opportunity when we were young so this little one has this great opportunity,” he said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District helicopter. Photo: Sara Zendehnam/KTVU.

Con Fire also showed off their new engines, trucks and helicopter. It’s the first chopper the fire district has had and they plan to get a second one in a few months.

“We can respond to medical calls faster in this platform that we have for EMS. We’re able to reach any part of the county in 9-10 minutes,” said David Woods who is the helicopters pilot and fire captain.

Con Fire shared some tips. They suggest checking your smoke alarms, making a go bag and practicing an evacuation route.