Controversy persists about expanding Los Gatos mosque hours

The Brief A Los Gatos mosque seeking to expand its hours during Ramadan has hit some roadblocks. A resident who lives near the mosque says the traffic is impacting the neighborhood's quality of life and started a petition to restrict the mosque's expansion. At a public meeting, dozens weighed in on the issue, but the issue of the mosque's expansion had not yet been voted on.



Dozens of community members gathered for a standing-room-only public meeting on Wednesday to debate a proposal to expand the operating hours of a local mosque.

Midnight during Ramadan

The West Valley Muslim Association is requesting a modification to a long-standing conditional use permit for its facility on Farley Road, which would allow the mosque to stay open until midnight for prayers during the month of Ramadan.

Razi Mohiuddin, the founder of the West Valley Muslim Association, told those in attendance that the late-night prayer schedule is a standard practice globally.

"This has been going on for 1,400 years. It's the same thing that is offered at every mosque worldwide. This is not a new thing that we are doing," Mohiuddin said.

He noted that the facility has been part of the residential neighborhood for 36 years.

However, some residents living near the mosque say the activity has already created significant disruptions.

Traffic, congestion

Neighbor Kim Ratcliff provided video to KTVU showing a car blocking her driveway and reported frequent issues with congestion.

"Our quality of life has been affected," Ratcliff said. "It is year round that we have had disruption. Unsafe streets. We have traffic. We have congestion."

Ratcliff has started a petition against the expansion of hours, which she says has garnered more than 70 signatures from the neighborhood.

She emphasized that her opposition is based on local impact rather than religious or cultural grounds, despite facing backlash for her stance.

"This is not about religion. This is not about culture," Ratcliff said. "I am doing this for the neighborhood, for our seniors."

In response to the concerns, Mohiuddin stated that the association has hired staff to help manage traffic flow and is committed to being a good neighbor.

Both parties indicated a willingness to find a compromise, with Ratcliff expressing hope for a plan that allows the community to coexist harmoniously.

In the end, the council postponed voting on the issue until March 31.