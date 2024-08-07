Convicted California serial killer found dead in prison cell

article

A convicted serial killer was found dead last week at a state prison in San Joaquin County but the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

Morris Solomon Jr., 80, was serving his time at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton and was found dead inside his cell last Thursday.

He was found at 11:51 p.m. by medical staff and the Office of the Inspector General was notified, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Featured article

Solomon came to state prison from Sacramento County on Sept. 23, 1992.

He was placed on condemned status for multiple felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, oral copulation with force, rape and sodomy with force.

From June 1986 and April 1987, Sacramento police said they had discovered seven bodies of local prostitutes.

Police alleged that all of the bodies except one of them were located at homes where Solomon had worked or lived in Sacramento -- several of the bodies were buried in backyard graves.