Coronavirus outbreak at juvenile hall and James Ranch in Santa Clara County

Nine boys and four staff members have tested positive at Juvenile Hall and the William F. James Ranch in Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County reported on Wednesday.

These are the first positive cases since the pandemic began.

The first case was reported on Saturday when a boy detained in James Ranch tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms, the news release said.

Then on Sunday, another boy at Juvenile Hall also exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, and he was tested and confirmed positive.

The Probation Department and the Public Health Department, is investigating the source of the exposures and will make any needed enhancements to its protocols, according to the county's news release.

The Probation Department will assess whether more youth can be safely released from custody to further reduce the risk of transmission within Juvenile Hall, the county said.

Anyone who was in contact with these boys will begin a 14-day quarantine. The Probation Department has notified all caregivers of the youth who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, all youth who are housed in James Ranch have been tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they were in close contact with the youth who tested positive, and testing is underway for all youth in Juvenile Hall, the county said.

On-site testing has also been conducted for all probation staff members who work at James Ranch and Juvenile Hall.