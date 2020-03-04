Coronavirus outbreak cuts short cruise from San Francisco to Mexico after passenger dies

A cruise ship voyage that set sail from San Francisco is being turned around after a cluster of coronavirus cases discovered in Northern California were determined to be connected to a contaminated ship, the cruise line said.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that a previous passenger who was exposed to the virus on a Grand Princess cruise ship has died.

The elderly patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Placer County and was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

The patient with underlying health conditions is the first to die from the illness in California, Placer County officials said.

The patient traveled from Feb. 11-21 on a Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico and was likely exposed to the virus while onboard.

Doctors said this patient had minimal community exposure between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Feb. 27.

Sonoma County also confirmed a COVID-19 case associated with that excursion.

A cruise ship that left San Francisco and was expected to arrive in Mexico on Thursday is being diverted back. The ship is supposed to arrive on Thursday afternoon.

Guests are required to remain in their rooms until they evaluated by medical staff on the ship.

The Center for Disease Control and state and county health authorities are contacting previous passengers and people who might have been exposed.