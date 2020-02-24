Coroner ID's 18-year-old woman who died after suspected DUI in Redwood City

The San Mateo County Coroner on Monday identified the young woman who was killed in a suspected DUI while she was riding in an Audi with her friend as Silvia Chalista, 18, of San Jose.

Chalista died Sunday about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, the California Highway Patrol said. The Audi she was in, driven by another 18-year-old young woman, flew off the road "at freeway speed" into a utility pole. The Audi sedan rolled over, said CHP Officer Dave Morey, and Chalista was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, also from San Jose, is still in the hospital as of early Monday afternoon, the CHP told KTVU, and has not been formally identified or booked.

On Sunday, officers said they planned to recommend charging her with felony DUI.

This is at least the fourth fatal incident CHP Redwood City has investigated in the last nine days.