Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dead at age 62

Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dead at age 62

During his career, Hurd ran both Oracle and computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard. Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP following accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker.

Man hit by out-of-control Redwood City police car dies

Man hit by out-of-control Redwood City police car dies

The San Mateo County Coroner has confirmed that the pedestrian who was slammed into by a 12-year veteran officer of the Redwood City police department has died. He has been identified as 25-year-old Alex Camron Hill.