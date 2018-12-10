Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dead at age 62
During his career, Hurd ran both Oracle and computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard. Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP following accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker.
Man hit by out-of-control Redwood City police car dies
The San Mateo County Coroner has confirmed that the pedestrian who was slammed into by a 12-year veteran officer of the Redwood City police department has died. He has been identified as 25-year-old Alex Camron Hill.
Public outcry over Taser-related deaths leads to San Mateo Co. special meeting
A special public meeting is underway at the Redwood City Hall of Justice, where outcry over four people's deaths after being tased by police is bringing up concerns over police use of force with these devices. KTVU's Amber Lee reports.
Redwood City police shoot man armed with knife, man later dies
A suicidal man was shot by police in Redwood City Monday after officers say he ran at them with a butcher knife. The man has since died of his injuries. KTVU's Ann Rubin reports.
Shorts and tank tops for female baristas at Pink Pantherz Espresso after community backlash
A new coffee shop opened in Redwood City on Friday. The owner of Pink Pantherz Espresso planned on having female baristas serve customers in bikinis, but protests and community backlash have the women covered up a little more with shorts and tank tops, for now.
Woman allegedly tried to flush newborn baby down McDonald's bathroom toilet
A McDonald's cashier is accused of trying to flush her newborn baby down the toilet after giving birth on the job. The baby survived yet his future prognosis is unknown.
Car catches fire at Redwood City Chevron station
A car caught fire Thursday night at the Redwood City Chevron Station on Woodside Road. No injuries were reported.
Nine Lives animal shelter needs to be rescued
Nine Lives, a Redwood City-based nonprofit that rescues cats that are homeless and from other shelters, is now in need of rescuing itself.
Woman's ex-husband shows up at her work, chases her with gun, commits suicide
Redwood City police are investigating a fatal shooting this afternoon. Investigators are saying an armed man at a business park threatened his ex-wife with a gun and then Redwood City police officers before shooting himself in an apparent suicide.
Former San Mateo cop pleads not guilty to 22 felonies for alleged sexual assaults
A former San Mateo police officer pleaded not guilty today to 22 felonies for five alleged sexual assaults while on duty in 2013 and 2015, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.