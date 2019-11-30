Expand / Collapse search

Couple celebrate Thanksgiving while stranded on road by winter storm

FOX 5 NY

CALIFORNIA - A couple stranded in traffic on Thanksgiving due to a snowstorm decided to make the best of their situation by celebrating the holiday with a dinner in their car.

Casey and Alex Roman were traveling on the I-15 at Cajon Pass, California when traffic was brought to a standstill by snow.

Instead of sitting out the snow, the pair had a snowball fight and ate a meal of chili, macaroni, breadsticks and a cookie from military ration packs.

Casey Roman said that they were stuck o hte interstate for almost 9 hours. 