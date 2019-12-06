Couple met on BART train 2 years ago, gets engaged at Pleasant Hill Station

You can find just about anything on BART—even love.

Amit and Anuja were complete strangers just two years, fast forward to present day they are now engaged.

They met for the first time at Civic Center Station and kept running into each other on trains.

One week after their first interaction Anuja spotted him again on a crowded BART train, she recounted on Instagram saying, "I had never felt such a strong connection with a stranger before and that was the first time in my life I truly believed in the power of #LawOfAttraction."

Anuja and Amit went on a first date and the two have been inseparable since.

Last month the couple was on their way to San Francisco for a trip to the Museum of Ice Crem when Amit dropped down on one knee at the Pleasant Hill Station and popped the question.

"He couldn’t have picked a better day to propose and change my life forever," the future bride said.

BART congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Their BART love story is a sweet nod to being mindful of the present moment, you could bump into the person you're meant to spend the rest of forever with.