COVID-19: Costco giving first responders, health care workers priority access

Costco is giving first responders and health care workers priority access to its warehouses.

The company recently started limiting the number of customers allowed into each store amid the coronavirus pandemic. Customers had to stand in long lines in hopes of snagging a 36 pack of Kirkland toilet paper and other essential items.

But now, first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters get to skip the line.

They must present their Costco membership card and an identification card or badge to move to the front of the line to enter the warehouse.

The change is only temporary, but nontheless a great way to thank those fighting the spread of COVID-19, especially given how shoppers have stripped the shelves of stores clean to stock up on supplies.