COVID-19: Two new deaths reported in Santa Clara County

Two people died in Santa Clara County Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 coronavirus deaths in that county to 10, the Santa Clara Public Health Department said Sunday.

The ninth death was a woman in her 60s, and the tenth a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized Monday, according to a health department news release.

No further information about either patient was released Sunday.

Santa Clara County also reported 39 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing that county's total cases to 302.

County health department officials continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Public Health and other partners as the coronavirus situation continues to change.

For the most current case and death counts, as well as information about COVID-19, visit sccphd.org/coronavirus.