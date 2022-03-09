Cow wanders onto 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace area

A cow made its way onto the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was live over the scene as Animal Control and California Highway Patrol worked to corral the animal to safety.

Authorities responded around noon Wednesday. After a trot on the freeway, at least five vehicles helped corral the animal down an off ramp, then eventually under a bridge and into a nearby parking lot. One official was seen with what looked like a lasso or some sort of rope as authorities tried to apprehend the animal.

After several minutes cornered in the parking lot, the cow was able to escape, climbing up a set of stairs and back onto the road.

The cow then managed to walk into a yard, seemingly someone's ranch, though it's not clear whether the cow came from that property. A man on the property closed the gate after the cow entered, and attempted to lasso it multiple times. Shortly before 1 p.m., several ranch hands cornered the animal before ultimately catching it and wrestling it to the ground.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.