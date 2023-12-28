Crazy, long lines at Oakland airport as some passengers fear they'll miss their flights

Oakland International Airport had crazy long lines snaking outside its terminals as Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest post-Christmas travel days as people return home after visiting with family or head out on a New Year's trip.

Multiple passengers told KTVU they feared they were going to miss their flights.

"It's been crazy," said Morteky Dellum of Portland. "I come down here every year for Christmas. It's never been this bad. And everybody in line is like,' Yeah, it's never been this bad.'"

Long lines out the door and down the road here. Today and tomorrow are expected to be busy at airports and on the roadways.

The holiday travel season has gone pretty well so far, especially compared to last year when there was that debacle with Southwest Airlines where nearly 17,000 flights were canceled and 2 million passengers were stranded. There have only been around 1,000 cancelations from Dec. 20 to 26 this year, less than 1% of flights.

There have been a few thousand delays over the last week though. And on Wednesday, there were quite a few delays in the Bay Area, more than 500 at SFO, 100 at Oakland and 60 in San Jose.

Multiple people we've talked to in line expect to miss their flights this morning.

AAA predicted that between last Saturday and New Year's Day, there would be 115 million people in the United States travel at least 50 miles by air or car. That’s up 2% from last year.

And over the Thanksgiving holiday, the number of travelers beat the pre-Covid numbers of 2019.

