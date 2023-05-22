Crews battle 2-alarm commercial fire in San Francisco

article

San Francisco fire crews on Monday battled a two-alarm commercial fire in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood and urged the public to avoid the area.

The fire broke out on California Street between Locust and Spruce streets affecting two businesses, the fire department said.

Initial reports indicated crews were called to the First Republic Bank at 3533 California Street. Video showed heavy smoke and flames coming from next door at the beauty and cosmetics store Bluemercury. Crews could be seen attacking the fire from the roof of that business.

SEE ALSO: 3 dead, 5 injured in chain-reaction crash on Hwy 101 in Sunnyvale

"Residents can expect traffic delays and should consider alternative routes as emergency crews are on the scene," the fire department tweeted at around noon.

In an update, the fire department said that the fire was contained as of about 12:40 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries and officials said that the cause was under investigation.

"Local Businesses are open," the fire department said adding,"but expect some traffic while we clear the scene."