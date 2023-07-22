Crews battle 25-acre fire along I-580 in Altamont Pass

article

Crews are battling a 25-acre fire along Interstate 580, according to Alameda County Fire.

The flames started near Grant Line Rd. in the Altamont Pass between the I-580 and I-205 split, officials tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. At least one westbound lane closed due to the fire, authorities said.

Photos and video shared by officials show flames engulfing the grass along the highway as thick smoke fills the air.

Temperatures inland are expected to pass 100 degrees, and a heat advisory is in place until Saturday night.

CHP said it is investigating several fires over an eight-mile stretch in the area as possible arson incidents.

On Friday night, crews battled another grass fire at North Flynn Road and I-580 in the Altamont Pass.

The so-called Flynn Fire was just east of Livermore, and it was contained just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Anyone with information should call CHP Dublin at (707) 641-8300.

Bay City News contributed to this report.