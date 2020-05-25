Crews battle fire at South Bay recycling facility

Fire crews from three cities are responding to a brush fire that ignited Monday afternoon at a recycling facility in the South Bay.

Milpitas, Fremont, and San Jose fire departments joined in an effort to contain the blaze located at the Newby Island

Resource Recovery Park, 1601 Dixon Landing Road near the border of those three cities.

First reported at 12:44 p.m., the fire produced thick, black smoke that was seen for miles. No injuries have been reported. Officials said bales of compressed recyclables caught fire.

11 engines, or the equivalent of a two-alarm fire, have responded to the blaze. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters were still working to contain the fire.

Bay City News contributed to this report.