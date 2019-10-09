Crews battling Montezuma Fire in Solano County

Firefighters in Solano County are working to contain a grass fire that jumped Highway 12 near Highway 113, just west of Rio Vista. Crews have named this the 'Montezuma Fire.'

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Northern California due to dry, gusty conditions.

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo says there is a chance that smoke from this grass fire could drift into the Bay Area.

According to reports by FOX40, nearby trailers have been threatened by the flames.

There's no word what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story.