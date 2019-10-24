Crews contain 40-acre vegetation fire in West Marin

Crews have contained a 40-acre vegetation fire that burned near Slide Ranch between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach in West Marin Thursday that closed Highway 1 for a brief period.

Fire officials said the fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. Thurdsay and moved fast, charring about 35 acres in under an hour.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and from the air.

West Marin fire, as seen from Sutro Tower in San Francisco Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders have been issued. Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.