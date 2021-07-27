Crews mopping up 25-acre vegetation fire that jumped Coyote Creek from Milpitas to San Jose

Firefighters gained the upper hand on a 25-acre vegetation fire that started in Milpitas before it jumped Coyote Creek into San Jose on Tuesday, fire officials said.

San Jose Fire Department said no structures were threatened and there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire near the 500 block of Mill River Lane was first reported just after 4 p.m. By 6:30 p.m. crews battling dry and windy conditions started to make good progress against the fire.

San Jose firefighters attacked the fire from its territory while Milpitas fire crews battled flames on its side. Milpitas fire said they sent a truck and engine company to the scene. Cal Fire SCU and Fremont Fire Department also assisted. Crews will remain at the scene throughout the night to monitor hot spots and to ensure the fire is contained.

San Jose residents who live near Mill River Lane were advised to shelter-in-place and close all doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering homes.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

"The area has just been overgrown for a few years," said Galahad Zamora, Milpitas Fire Dept. battalion chief, commenting on the lack of water and drought conditions. He said the dry underbrush were partly to blame for the thick smoke.

The fire produced heavy smoke that was highly visible from highways and freeways 880, 680 and 101. Traffic was only slightly impacted as motorists seemed to slow to get a better look at what was going on.

The creek bed is home to several homeless encampments. Zamora said the debris brought in to those encampments burned and produced smoke as well. City staff is helping homeless individuals who were displaced.

Firefighters from the South Bay said they are stretched thin at home and are helping battle wildfires all across the state.

Zamora said he had just gotten back from the River Fire on Friday and was called back in to work on Monday. "We're doing the best we can with what we have," he said.

Rajat Ahuja, a 15-year-resident, said he's never seen anything like it since he's lived here. Witnesses said the fire traveled fast in the 10 mph wind. Ultimately, the winds were cooperative. Fire officials said it could have been much worse.

"I'm scared for the community. It seems like it's under control now," said Cassandra Sabatino, who manages a nearby apartment complex behind the creek. She was asked to stick around in case residents needed to be notified of evacuations.

The vegetated area where the fire is burning is approximately 50-75 acres. Fire officials did not know what caused the fire, but are investigating.