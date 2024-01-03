Crews rescue man from sinking sailboat in Alameda

Crews in Alameda rescued a man Tuesday night from a sailboat sinking just off the coast.

The boat was reported submerged at about 5:30 p.m.

Crews found on man aboard the 27-foot vessel.

Two fire rescue boats responded to pull him out of the water and take him to the hospital. The rainy weather made the rescue more difficult, officials said.



"The tide was coming in and we had wind and rain conditions to operate in," Alameda Fire Division Chief Dave Port said. "The normal night was a challenge in itself."

As of Tuesday night, the boat was still submerged in the water. There was no immediate update on the man's condition.



