Fire crews are at the scene of a 50-acre brush fire near the Sonoma Raceway on Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5 p.m. along Tolay Creek Road near State Route 37, fire officials said.

As of 5:45 p.m., firefighters had no containment on the fire. Motorists traveling through the area should use caution, Cal Fire said.

No evacuations have been ordered.