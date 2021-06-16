Crews responding to four small fires in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose say they are responding to four small fires burning in separate, but nearby locations. All of the fires began around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The first fire is burning along southbound I-280 south of Meridian Avenue. It was reported at 3:59 p.m as a vegetation fire.

The second fire is burning along northbound I-280 near the Southwest Expressway off-ramp. It was reported at 4:16 p.m. as a vegetation fire, and is located near the first fire.

The third fire is, which is described as a garbage fire, is burning near Parkmoor Avenue and Northrup Street. It was reported at 4:19 p.m. and is located near the two prior fires.

The fourth fire is burning near 575 Hannah Street, which runs near the northbound lanes of I-280. It was reported at 4:32 p.m as a vegetation fire.

The California Highway patrol has issued a Sig-Alert for the Race Street off-ramp from northbound I-280 for approximately two hours.

Traffic cameras in the area show cars on I-280 moving slowly.