CSU maintenance workers on strike across 22 campuses

Unionized workers across the California State University system on Tuesday launched a four-day strike, saying they are seeking wage increases and salary steps they were promised.

Members of CSU's Teamsters Local 2010 — including plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, locksmiths and other building maintenance staff — are participating in the strike at the system’s 22 campuses.

The workers say they were promised salary steps and wage increases following strikes in 2023. They contend that the raises have not materialized.

According to union members, CSU officials have said the state did not fully fund the university system and that campuses cannot afford to pay for the increases. Workers have expressed frustration, noting that CSU executives received wage increases.

"It’s unrealistic and it’s not wrong at all when you vote yourself 4 to 17% raises and don’t give us a simple cost-of-living increase. It’s ridiculous, and we’re showing you it’s ridiculous," said Xavier Morgado of Teamsters 2010.

The California State University system did not immediately respond to a request for comment.