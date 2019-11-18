DA: No criminal charges filed in deadly Orinda Halloween shooting

No criminal charges are being filed against the five men arrested in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda that left five people dead, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

On Thursday, sheriffs arrested Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of San Mateo, Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20, of Marin City, Jason D. Iles,20, of Marin City, Shamron Joshua Mitchell,30, of Antioch, and Devin Isiah Williamson of Vallejo, on probable cause warrants.

The district attorney's office is still reviewing the case with investigators and determined that no criminal charges will be filed at this time.

"Today the District Attorney’s Office met with members of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff to review the Orinda Halloween shooting incident. No criminal charges are being filed at this time against any individual. The investigation is ongoing." — -Contra County District Attorney's Office

KTVU learned that the five men arrested as part of the investigation will be released from jail sometime Monday night unless they have probation or parole warrants.