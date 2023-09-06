DA sues Livermore company over flavored vapes, synthetic cannabis

Alameda County on Wednesday announced it is suing a Livermore company, accusing it of illegally selling flavored vapes to children and synthetic cannabis products.

District Attorney Pamela Price held a news conference in the city where Apollo Future Technology is based.

The suit alleges the company uses its Livermore warehouse to sell banned flavored tobacco products to people under the age of 21.

Price said Apollo also sold products through its website without verifying the purchasers’ ages as required by state law.



On Friday, Price said the court has issued a temporary restraining order to block the company from selling its products.

"They illegally shipped the products through the U.S. Postal service without complying with California's delivery requirements," she said. "And they manufactured and sold thousands of synthetic cannabis products in packaging that falsely claimed the products were legal, natural and industrial hemp products containing less than .3% THC."

The company has not yet commented on the lawsuit.