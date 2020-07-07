Dad killed by gunman, while teen son hides and survives 30 hours in Sierra wilderness

article

A husband, who was a father of three from Danville, was shot to death during a holiday trip to Sierra County, near the California-Nevada border.

The shooting happened in a remote area of the Tahoe National Forest, north of Highway 49 on Friday.

Authorities said the victim, 45-year-old Dr. Ari Gershman, was off-roading in a new jeep, with his 15-year-old son, when Gershman was shot.

His son was able to elude the shooter, and according to a GoFundMe account, the teen hid and survived in the wilderness for more than 30 hours, before rescuers found him Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office announced he was discovered in good health and did not need medical treatment.

The post went on to say that shortly after the boy was found, law enforcement officers encountered the suspect driving an all-terrain vehicle.

They tried to stop him, but he drove off towards the community of Downieville.

He was eventually caught about one mile north of Highway 49, said authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is also accused of shooting two other people on July 3 in a remote, northwestern section of the county.

The victims were taken to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office did not discuss a possible motive to the attacks, but said more details will be released in the "coming days" about what happened.

Gershman was a pulmonary doctor.

The GoFundMe account reports that Gershman's wife, Paige, is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The crowdfunding site said the couple's three children are ages 16, 15 and 10.

As of early Tuesday morning,$150,000 had been raised toward the $250,000 goal.