Dallas Love Field shooting suspect shot by police, no one else injured

A woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field is now in the hospital after being shot by Dallas police officers.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on the public side of TSA security. Images from SKY 4 show the entrance to the ticketing area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said a 37-year-old woman who was dropped off at the airport went into the restroom, changed her clothing and then came out with a handgun. She fired several shots toward the ceiling before officers engaged her and shot her in the lower extremities.

The woman was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt, the police chief said.

Judy Rawle was at the airport with her grandson when it happened. She described what she saw.

"We were at the counter checking in and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up. And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us. And then the police came in and apparently she's been injured is what I was told," she said.

The woman was dressed in all black and fired eight to 12 shots, Rawle said.

The terminal building was evacuated and police limited access to the area around the entrances while investigating. But the incident is no longer considered an active situation.

Southwest Airlines asked travelers for patience as it began the process of re-screening all passengers who were evacuated.