Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks apology to court; 'I was not raised that way'

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.

To begin the day, Judge Jennifer Dorow asked the prosecution team if they were still on track to wrap up their case within the five to seven days which had been indicated at the beginning of the trial. Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said the plan right now is to have the state's case wrap up on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Darrell Brooks

Before the jury was brought back into the courtroom, Judge Dorow made a ruling on a six-minute piece of Waukesha Police Officer Jeremy Philipps' dash camera video that has audio of Erika Patterson talking about Brooks running over her foot. The video was presented as evidence by the prosecution during testimony last week. After briefly hearing from D.A. Opper and Brooks on this matter, the judge struck the video from the exhibits – and the jury would be prohibited from including it in their deliberations.

Prosecution team in Darrell Brooks trial

Brooks' apology to court

Lastly, before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Brooks apologized to the court and everyone involved in the proceedings for his actions during trial last week.

"I just want to state this for the record that, I would like to issue the court an apology from me in regards to my actions last week during the trial," Brooks said. "I just want the court to understand it's very emotional right now, not only for just the whole situation of the trial, the families here that have to go through, you know, everything that's going to be involved with the trial. But also my family as well, myself, it's very, very emotional. But not to excuse my actions and I should carry myself with better respect. I wasn't raised that way. And I owe you, your honor, and the court an apology."

Brooks went on to say, "And I want to stand up as a man and tell the whole court, and you your Honor, I want to apologize to the bailiffs that I want to apologize for my actions. Like I said, that's not how I was raised. I come from a Christian background. My mother did not raise me that way. She did not raise me to act out out of frustration and irritation and anger. And I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I'm going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court. And I just wanted you all to know that. The prosecution, the judge, bailiffs, clerks, reporters, everybody, audience, everybody here. I just wanted you all to know that."

Witnesses to the stand

First up on the stand Monday morning was Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey. He was there to be cross-examined by Brooks – as to his testimony.

Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey

Waukesha Police Officer Bryce Butryn took the stand for the state following Detective Casey. He offered his own description of the events that unfolded at the Waukesha Christmas Parade – about a car in the parade route.

Waukesha Police Officer Bryce Butryn

As new testimony and information is revealed in Monday's proceedings, FOX6 News will update this post.

Recap of week 1 testimony

During the first week of the trial, 16 jurors were selected, 10 men and six women.

The prosecution laid out its case in opening statements. Brooks said he did not have enough time to prepare – so the prosecution called the first two witnesses.

Friday was the first full day of testimony, and Brooks remained in the main courtroom most of Friday. He again wore his orange jail uniform. The state called six additional people to testify Friday. Erika Patterson, Brooks' ex-girlfriend, was the first to testify. She testified she met Brooks when she was 15, that they had been together "off and on" over the years and that they have a teenage daughter together.

Erika Patterson

Brooks tested negative for COVID, after he refused to hand over his results. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday at 8:30 a.m. At that time, Judge Dorow ordered Brooks to have his witness list ready.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.