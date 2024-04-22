David Beckham sues Mark Wahlberg for $10M over F45 endorsement: report

Image 1 of 2 ▼ David Beckham is seen outside Dior, during the Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Soccer great David Beckham is suing his former friend, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

Beckham's company DB Ventures has filed a lawsuit against Walhberg's F45 Training over a shoddy endorsement deal, TMZ reports.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Beckham claims F45 "duped" him into signing an endorsement deal for which he never received the $10 million he was offered in contract negotiations.

Beckham, who was tapped as F45's global ambassador in 2021, claimed he lost around $10 million, as stocks he was promised were withheld before the share prices plummeted.

He initially agreed to serve as F45’s global ambassador after befriending Wahlberg when both lived in Los Angeles. The partnership was revealed in 2021, with Beckham featured in several photos endorsing the gym. Both parties have since deleted those posts.

Wahlberg claims the allegations are baseless, telling The Sun, "The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit."

Beckham originally attempted to sue F45 jointly with former pro golfer Greg Norman in 2022, but a judge ordered both of them to submit separate lawsuits.

In 2017, former NFL receiver Terrell Owens sued F45 over claims the company owed him thousands in unpaid wages.





