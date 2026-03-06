Daylight Saving Time: Helping kids adjust to springing forward

Warmer temperatures make it feel as if spring is in the air, which is a good time to remind all of us to spring ahead one full hour ahead as we return to Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

Helping kids adjust

When clocks spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, families lose an hour of sleep overnight and children often feel the effects the most, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Pediatric sleep experts say the sudden shift can temporarily disrupt sleep schedules, mood, concentration, and even appetite. Because young children rely heavily on consistent routines, the change can make bedtime and morning wake-ups more difficult during the first few days after the transition.

The good news: experts say a few simple steps before and after the time change can help kids adjust more smoothly and avoid a week of cranky mornings.

Start shifting bedtime earlier

Pediatricians suggest moving bedtime 10 to 15 minutes earlier for several nights before the time change if possible. This gradual shift helps the body adjust to the new schedule.



Get plenty of morning sunlight

Exposure to natural morning light helps reset the body’s internal clock, making it easier for kids to wake up and feel alert earlier, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Keep a consistent bedtime routine

Bath, books, and quiet time help signal to a child’s brain that it’s time for sleep — even if the clock suddenly says something different.

Limit screens before bedtime

And the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reminds people that blue light from tablets, phones, and TVs can delay melatonin release and make it harder for children to fall asleep, especially during time changes.

Stick to regular meal times

Keeping meals on a predictable schedule helps regulate the body clock and signals when it’s time to wake and sleep, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Be patient, adjustment takes a few days

Most children adjust within three to five days, though younger kids may take up to a week.

The Source American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, Sleep Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



