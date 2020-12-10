Days of toll takers on Bay Area bridges are over

The days of seeing toll-takers on Bay Area bridges are apparently over.



At the start of the pandemic, the few toll collectors who were left were replaced with FasTrak lanes as a safety precaution.

Now, the Bay Area Toll Authority says the workers won't return, even after the pandemic is over.

It was a plan that was originally thought of last year and was supposed to gradually end toll takers in five years.

But the pandemic sped things up, and the toll authority had to adapt to the plan overnight.

They say with no toll takers traffic will now flow far more smoothly and prevent drivers from stopping.

The toll authority oversees the seven state-owned bridges in the bay area including the Bay Bridge.



Advertisement

The Golden Gate Bridge converted to all FasTrak lanes back in 2013.

