DC mayor orders two week self-quarantine for travelers from California, other 'high-risk' states

Those traveling to Washington, DC from California or other states with coronavirus surges will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks, officials said Monday.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a new order that requires anyone who was traveling for non-essential activities from one of the 27 “high-risk” states to self-quarantine for 14 days, while those coming from the same states after essential travel are required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Under the order, states are determined to be high-risk when the seven-day average of daily new virus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.

The DC health department will update the list of high-risk states every Monday and the order will remain in effect until August 10. Visit the department’s website for a complete list of states impacted.

California reported 8,259 new virus cases on July 26, bringing the total of positive cases to 453, 659. There has been of 8,416 deaths in the state.

