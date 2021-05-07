Dead whale gets lodged between pilings at Port of Oakland

Somewhere underneath the Port of Oakland's Berth 22, a dead whale got lodged between the pilings, well out of sight.

Exactly how it died and how it came to rest here is unknown.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this makes the whale in Oakland, reported on Thursday, the 10th whale in the last six weeks to show up dead; five of which were found in the Bay, the other five along the California Coast.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito is seeking permission from NOAA to examine the whale before it will likely be towed out to sea.