Deadly collision in Brentwood kills 19-year-old

A 19-year-old driver died after his orange car collided with a white pickup early Tuesday morning in Brentwood, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was first reported at 3:47 a.m. on southbound Vasco Road at Walnut Boulevard. The driver of the white pickup sustained only minor injuries, the CHP said.

Officers said the orange car, driven by the teen, was traveling northbound on Vasco Road and was possibly trying to make a left turn or a U-turn when he was struck by the driver of the white pickup.

Officers said the driver of the white pickup was cooperating with authorities and there is no indication that drug or alcohol was involved.

A tow truck arrived on scene at about 6 a.m.