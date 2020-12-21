Deadly crash on Oakland highway after SUV motorist drives wrong way, evades CHP

The driver of a white minivan died Monday morning after a crash with the driver of a black SUV who was in a pursuit with the California Highway Patrol, authorities said.

It's unknown why the driver of the SUV was being chased by the CHP, but the driver started driving westbound on Interstate Highway 580 in the eastbound direction near 35th Avenue about 2 a.m.

The CHP stopped the chase at that point, but the SUV driver crashed into a white minivan, killing the driver, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV ran away on foot but was ultimately arrested. A passenger inside the SUV sustained major injuries, authorities said.

When the CHP was conducting its investigation, an unrelated DUI driver drove into the scene. That driver was arrested.