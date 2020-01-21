Deadly fire at Sunnyvale mobile home park

An overnight fire at a Sunnyvale mobile home park is under investigation and, there are reports that at least one person has died, and another is in the hospital.

The fire was reported Monday about 10 p.m. at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park on Avenue B.

Cecilia Ayala Farnzen lives across the street.

“It shook me,” she said. “It gutted the place. I was only outside for maybe a half an hour and the entire place was gone.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.