Deadly I-90 crash: Washington father and daughter killed, mother and son critically injured

A Yakima man, his cousin and 10-year-old daughter died after troopers say a semi crossed the median and crashed head-on into their sedan Thursday on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. His wife and son were critically injured.

A verified GoFundMe post identified the victims as Justin Poole, 40, his cousin Michaela Buckholt, 27, and his daughter, 10-year-old Chelsea, all of Yakima.

Justin's wife, Nikki, and 6-year-old son, Maddox, were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries. Maddox was intubated and required brain surgery, according to the GoFundMe.

"Nikki needs as much support as she can possibly get right now," JoeyLynne Stanelle Perry, a friend of the family wrote on GoFundMe. "Nothing will bring her family back but if we can ease her stress even a little financially at least that's something to take a little of the weight off her shoulders. I wish I had more poignant words to describe this amazing family. If you knew them, you loved them. Please help."

All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for hours at Cabin Creek, which is about 10 miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

A semi-truck traveling west crossed over the median and struck a passenger car that was traveling east, Trooper Collin Cumaravel said. The driver of the truck, Danny Ellingford, 42, of Pasco, was not injured.

Ellingford was driving a truck with UPS logos. UPS in a statement said they are saddened and extend their sympathies to those involved.

"We are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to authorities for any further comment," the statement said.

Eastbound I-90 was closed into Thursday afternoon "due to the severity of the fatal collision," transportation officials said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral and medical costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.