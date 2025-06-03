Deadly motorcycle crash, big rig fire on I-580 in Livermore

A deadly motorcycle crash and subsequent big rig fire shut down eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Alex Bryant said the motorcycle driver lost control about 2:40 a.m. on I-580 near the Isabel Avenue offramp for unknown reasons.

The motorcyclist fell off his bike onto the freeway.

Drivers of two cars hit the driver's body and another car and a big rig hit the motorcycle, Bryant said.

The big rig caught on fire after striking the bike. Video showed the charred front of the rig.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

One of those drivers, who asked to remain anonymous, told KTVU that he was shocked and saddened at what happened.

Eastbound I-580 from Airway Boulevard to Isabel Avenue was shut down due to the crash for hours.

All lanes reopened at about 7 a.m.