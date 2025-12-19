Deadly San Rafael stabbing: 3 teens in custody

article

San Rafael police on Friday said that three teens are in custody after a deadly stabbing this week.

Police did not state the ages of the suspects, whom they referred to as juveniles, and did not provide a reason for what occurred on Tuesday night about 8:30 p.m. on Mill and Hoag streets in the residential area of the Canal neighborhood.

In a news release, Lieutenant Scott Eberle said that's when they started getting emergency calls about a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. A police drone helped police find him quickly, the department said.

KTVU reached out to the Marin County coroner's office to learn the identity of who was killed, but did not immediately hear back.

Over the past two days, San Rafael police said they found the suspects in Petaluma, where they arrested them, and booked the trio into Marin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.

Police said the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation, but authorities have not ruled out the possibility of gang-related activity.

The San Rafael Police Department said officers believe that all suspects involved in this incident are now in custody.

"The San Rafael Police Department extends its condolences to the victim’s friends and family," the department said in a news release. "This act of violence is completely unnecessary and not reflective of the San Rafael community."

The Marin Independent Journal reported this is San Rafael's first homicide of 2025.



Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made anonymously online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.