Deadly shooting in Rohnert Park; man's body found in parking lot
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Police in Rohnert Park are investigating a deadly shooting after finding a man's body in a parking lot.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of Redwood Credit Union. Police said the man had been shot in the chest.
The police know his name but are waiting to first contact his family.
Investigators are also trying to get surveillance video from nearby businesses, as part of their search for a suspect.